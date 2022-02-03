Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 507 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of OXM opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.