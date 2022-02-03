Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

THNPF stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

