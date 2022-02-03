Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the second quarter worth $41,128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 28.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 146,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 58.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.