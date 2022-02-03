Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

TDY opened at $428.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $354.17 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.96 and its 200-day moving average is $436.40.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.