Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%.

TELNY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 103,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,004. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

