TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.920-$0.970 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.