Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15 to $0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $662.0 million to $670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.94 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04 to $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,882. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

