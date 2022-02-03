Ternoa Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $982,251.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a market cap of $33.79 million and approximately $982,251.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.42 or 0.07113758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,463.27 or 0.99980294 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,775,176 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

