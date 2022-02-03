TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$130.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE TFII traded down C$1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$125.15. 93,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,725. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$87.52 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.65.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total value of C$7,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$585,869,155.04.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

