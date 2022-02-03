The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$90.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.33.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

BNS stock opened at C$93.10 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$68.87 and a twelve month high of C$93.34. The firm has a market cap of C$113.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$88.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

