The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 5,045.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,045.45 ($67.83).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.94) to GBX 5,540 ($74.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($70.72) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($72.99) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($63.86) to GBX 4,550 ($61.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($55.39) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday.

BKG traded down GBX 60 ($0.81) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,212 ($56.63). 636,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,885. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,553.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,581.86. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,993 ($53.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($70.34).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

