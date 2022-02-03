The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $207.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.