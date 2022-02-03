The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn Sells 10,956 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $572,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,805,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.