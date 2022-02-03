The ChampCoin (TCC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.00

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. The ChampCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $43.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00339696 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006867 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000944 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.82 or 0.01221972 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

The ChampCoin Coin Profile

TCC is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

