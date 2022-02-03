The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.56. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,910. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.