The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

