The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.41%.

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $212,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,421 shares of company stock valued at $568,319 over the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

