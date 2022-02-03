The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Banner were worth $19,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,797,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Banner by 50.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banner Co. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $66.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Banner’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

