The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.28 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $17,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.94 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

