The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.15 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $316.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $174.63 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

