The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.56 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,915,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $343.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $259.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

