The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 77,399 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,399 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

