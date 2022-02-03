The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 668 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after acquiring an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 192,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $470.71 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $498.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.22 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total transaction of $1,375,258.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $26,673,852. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

