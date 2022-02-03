The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $448.80 million, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 2.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 335.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 44,352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

