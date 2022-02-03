The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $171.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.36.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $172.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.29. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $138.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.