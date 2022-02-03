The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $171.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.36.
TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE TRV traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $172.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.29. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $138.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
