TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MVEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 337,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. TheMaven has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TheMaven in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

