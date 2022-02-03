ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 295,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THMO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THMO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,469. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.95.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 131.19% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

