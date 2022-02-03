TheStreet Lowers GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to D+

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GLOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 277,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

