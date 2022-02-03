THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

THK stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

