TigerCash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $528,592.82

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $528,592.82 and $3.01 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00926570 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

