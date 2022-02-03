Tigress Financial Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $278.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,469. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

