Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $220.89 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day moving average of $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.