Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,232 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,392% compared to the average daily volume of 293 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

In other news, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 113,524 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 113,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 294,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

