Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.99. Trane Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.53.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $164.95 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.72 and a 200-day moving average of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.