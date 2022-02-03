Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.85 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $144.09 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

