TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAC. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

