TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $628.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

