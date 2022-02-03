Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague Sells 1,238 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laura Clague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $51,533.74.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

TVTX stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

