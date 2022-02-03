Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.37

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1009638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

TREB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

