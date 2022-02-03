Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 186,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 30.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Trecora Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TREC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of -412.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

