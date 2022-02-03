Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,015 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

NYSE:CI opened at $230.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.72. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

