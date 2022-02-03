Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.49

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.49 and traded as low as $52.96. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 20,011 shares trading hands.

TMICY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

