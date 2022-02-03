Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Trimmed by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,729 shares during the period. Trex comprises approximately 1.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE:TREX opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.