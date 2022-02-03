Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD opened at $214.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.