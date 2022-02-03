Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $91.36 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

