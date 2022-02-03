Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Trading 4% Higher

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.08. Approximately 20,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 43,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$181.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.