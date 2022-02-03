Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Short Interest Up 34.4% in January

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 6,840,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

