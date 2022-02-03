TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.71 Million

Brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $246.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.23 million and the lowest is $226.71 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $116.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $907.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.71 million to $920.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,233 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,392 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

