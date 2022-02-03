TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Short Interest Update

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.23. 374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,463. The stock has a market cap of $533.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

