TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 59,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,991. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.